ElderCircle hosts free BINGO every Thursday, 10 - 11 a.m. at the Active Living Center (located on the Itasca County YMCA campus - 400 River Road, Grand Rapids).
Participants are asked to arrive prior to 10 a.m. to receive a BINGO card. Winners’ names go into a monthly drawing for local gift cards and other prizes.
For more information, call ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 ext. 280 or email ecircle@eldercircle.org.
