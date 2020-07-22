If you, a loved one or a client/customer is in need of a fabric mask, contact ElderCircle. Their office is closed to the public, so prior arrangement is required. They will arrange non-contact pickup at the office at the Itasca County Family YMCA. Phone voice mail at 218-999-9233, extension 279, or email cindy@eldercircle.org and include your name and telephone number.
Limit is two masks per person. There are elastic style or tie-style to choose from. (Tie-style does not interfere with hearing aids.) Masks are free but donations are appreciated and may be sent to ElderCircle at 400 River Road, Suite 1, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
ElderCircle thanks the many volunteers who are sharing their sewing skills and supplies to fill this critical community need.
Donations of masks, fabric or elastic can be dropped off in a yellow and black bin cabled to a metal fence outside of the ElderCircle office at the YMCA. Include your name and contact information with donations. Monetary donations are appreciated and can be sent via postal service to ElderCircle, 400 River Road Suite 1, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
