ElderCircle Book Club to meet second Thursday Oct 20, 2022

The ElderCircle Book Club meets the second Thursday of the month, 12:30-2 p.m., at the Active Living Center in the Itasca County YMCA. The monthly book schedule:• October - "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelly VanPelt• November - "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah• December - "Less is Lost" by Andrew GreerTo sign up or learn more, contact Cindy at 218-999-9233 Ext. 280 or cbarrett@eldercircle.org.
