ElderCircle is inviting blood donors to a blood drive on Wednesday, January 5.
Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:
Wednesday, January 5 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids.
All presenting donors will receive a limited edition long-sleeve shirt from December 17, 2021-January 8, 2022 while supplies last.
Contact Audrah Huntley by calling 218-999-9233 ext. 279 or email audrah@eldercircle.org
