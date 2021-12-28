ElderCircle is inviting blood donors to a blood drive on Wednesday, January 5.

Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you: 

Wednesday, January 5 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids.

All presenting donors will receive a limited edition long-sleeve shirt from December 17, 2021-January 8, 2022 while supplies last. 

Contact Audrah Huntley by calling  218-999-9233 ext. 279 or email audrah@eldercircle.org  

Online: https://www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67856

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments