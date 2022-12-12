The Itasca area’s nonprofit network plays a vital role in meeting the food and shelter needs of Itasca-area families. Every day, nonprofit organizations provide nutritious food, safe shelter, and a path toward safety and stability for people in the region. 

More than $55,000 in federal funds recently went out to these nonprofits through the Emergency Food & Shelter Program (EFSP). Created in 1983, the EFSP provides supplementary funding to service agencies that operate critical needs and crisis prevention services. Itasca County received funds through Phase 39 (FY21) of the program, as well as through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA-R). Local allocations are decided by a Local Board made up of representatives from the social service sector. 


