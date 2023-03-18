Deer River could soon have a new ice rink, if a proposal is approved and the funding is secured. During the March 13 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River City Administrator Mark Box reported that he, together with Deer River Mayor Steve Geving and Councilor Sharon Geving, met with local business owner Aimee Osborne about an ice rink. Osborne said she would like to start a fundraiser to raise money to build a new ice rink. The preferred site is at the Lundeen Recreational Park.

If the council is agreeable to the location, Osborne would like a letter from the city saying they support the project and location. The rink will be high school regulation size and she would also like to put a canopy over it. After discussion, the council said they are open to the idea and if Osborne can raise the money, they will support the project. Council approved to allow the ice rink project to be put at the Lundeen Recreational Area, and to draft a letter of support for the project.


