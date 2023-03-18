Deer River could soon have a new ice rink, if a proposal is approved and the funding is secured. During the March 13 meeting of the Deer River City Council, Deer River City Administrator Mark Box reported that he, together with Deer River Mayor Steve Geving and Councilor Sharon Geving, met with local business owner Aimee Osborne about an ice rink. Osborne said she would like to start a fundraiser to raise money to build a new ice rink. The preferred site is at the Lundeen Recreational Park.
If the council is agreeable to the location, Osborne would like a letter from the city saying they support the project and location. The rink will be high school regulation size and she would also like to put a canopy over it. After discussion, the council said they are open to the idea and if Osborne can raise the money, they will support the project. Council approved to allow the ice rink project to be put at the Lundeen Recreational Area, and to draft a letter of support for the project.
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved bills for $82,847.24.
• Heard from Kelly Reed who had some questions for the council. Reed asked that when the street department is out plowing that they not plow and leave snow where the street has already been plowed. Reed said from King Lane East the school takes care of that area. After the school had plowed that area, a white truck came and plowed from King Lane toward the school and left the snow pile in front of the driveway.
Public Works Foreman Richard Fieldsend said that he can’t say why this happened but will check into it. Fieldsend said the city’s normal way of plowing is from east to west and Fieldsend will have to talk to the plow operator to get the answers. Fieldsend explained he understands and apologizes for the disruption to the normal way the snow has been plowed.
Fieldsend continued with his public works report. Fieldsend said the water tower maintenance is scheduled for May 15, 2023. The tower will be emptied and cleaned inside. The cleaning is on a five-year schedule.
Fieldsend said well five is due for its maintenance. The well will be pulled and inspected and at the same time, the well pipe is inspected for any wear or defects. This will happen in the spring.
The public works foreman said there was a problem at lift station number eight. Upon inspection, the pump was clogged with flushable wipes. The wipes are coming from Maplewood’s care facility. Fieldsend talked with the owner and he will talk with his staff and tell them not to flush the wipes. Fieldsend also informed the owner that if wipes are found in the system and the pump or pump parts require repair or replacement the facility will be billed for the service. Councilor Sharon Geving asked for a letter to be written to document the event.
Fieldsend said another public works employee will be starting his Class B driving training. Fieldsend asked and received permission to start searching for summer help.
Fieldsend talked to the resident at Third Avenue and Second Street Southeast about getting hooked up to city services; after the conversation, the resident said they would stop in the office.
• Annual city cleanup days are scheduled for April 28-30, 2023.
• Geving asked for no parking signs on Third Street Southeast because it is too narrow to allow parking on.
• Approved resolution 2023-05 accepting a donation of $1,000 from the Deer River Chamber to be used for purchasing new banners. Box explained it will cost $2,400 to replace the banners the City currently has now and add additional banners along Division Street. Box will explore other funding sources to see if he can get donations or grants to purchase the additional banners.
Box said the 2023 project is in the hands of Rural Development to review. Box has been working with City Attorney Andy Shaw on an agreement for reimbursement with Essentia Health for their portion of the construction project.
• Approved pay application number six which is payment for the contaminated soil and water cleanup from the 2022 project in the amount of $39,710.66.
