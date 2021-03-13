EdgeWild Players announce the release of ‘The Missing Link’

The EdgeWild Players, The Edge Center for the Arts community theatre troupe in Bigfork, Minnesota, announce the upcoming release of their latest endeavor, “The Missing Link.” Unable to present live theatre experiences at the Edge Center for the Arts because of the pandemic and desiring to keep their company, as well as the patrons, engaged in the community theatre experience, the EdgeWild Players are experimenting with a new medium: video. Since last summer they have been working on a YouTube presentation of an original one act. It will be available for viewing on their website, www.edgecenterarts.org, beginning on March 19.
This 36 minute original farce with a message features a mystery set in the theatre itself. It is a totally home grown effort written by Valerie Conner and Michaela Raymond for which they received a $2,000 grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council. The cast were encouraged to embellish their roles in keeping with their characters. Cast members Elliott Wolfson and Bryan Boone also served as videographers, and David Mann added some original background music.
Operating support is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Your viewing pleasure is free, but despite the pandemic, expenses continue. If you’d like to donate to the Edge, go to the website www.edgecenterarts.org/donate. We hope to see everyone in person soon.
