The Edge Center Gallery in Bigfork will present Art on the Edge: 16th Juried Exhibit during the month of August 2022, with June 6 as the deadline for entering your art. The Call for Entries is now open and goes out to all visual artists in our community and beyond. A juried show consists of artists submitting digital images of up to three pieces of work that they have created between 2019 and 2022. These are viewed by an independent juror who chooses pieces for the exhibit. In addition to selecting art for the exhibit, the juror chooses three excellent examples of visual art to receive cash awards. The fourth cash award, People’s Choice, goes to the art work winning the most votes from patrons visiting the art gallery during our artists’ reception, held this year on August 5, 2022.
Not every piece of art submitted gets selected for the show. The juror this year is Ann Klefstad, a Duluth sculptor. She has worked for over 25 years in arts journalism and public sculpture. Her work mainly explores the interface between nature and culture. As juror, she will look at composition and craftsmanship, but also originality, creativity, use of materials, or something special that causes a viewer to be drawn to a piece of artwork. All artists need to realize the juror’s decisions are final; the Gallery committee does not participate or influence the juror’s process.
A $20 non-refundable entry fee must accompany the submission of your application showing the pieces you are submitting. Be sure to show your work in the highest quality image you can, remembering that if the image is too small, blurred, or has reflections, the juror usually will not select it. Work must be original, not copied from another image, and not a print of an original. Any media is welcome; paintings, photos, sculptures, carvings, pottery, or fiber arts are examples.
The Juried Art Exhibit is often the way we get introduced to new artists and work that we would like to invite back for a month-long solo or combined exhibit. We are always searching for creative artists to showcase at the Edge Center Gallery.
More information and an application form for Art on the Edge is available on the Gallery page of www.edgecenterarts.org. The deadline for entering is June 6, 2022. There are no geographic limitations for entries, so tell all your artist friends, 16 years of age or older, that it’s time to submit their work for the chance to display it, and maybe win a cash prize if they are successful in being chosen for the 16th Annual Art on the Edge Juried Art Exhibit!
Operating support is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
