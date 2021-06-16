Katherine Eddy and Noelle Gunderson will present their senior piano recital on Saturday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids. Solo and duo piano arrangements will be included, with selections ranging from classical to contemporary. The public is invited to attend.
Katherine Eddy, daughter of Eugene and Deanna Eddy, has studied piano for 11 years under the instruction of Anne Dimich. She has participated in the Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Festival Program, earning 9 superior ratings and three gold cups. She also has been a member of the Grand Rapids High School Marching Band and Concert Band, playing percussion.
Katherine has been very involved in cross country running, nordic skiing, track and field, key club, interact club and captain’s council. She enjoys being a life guard at the YMCA. Katherine is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She volunteers regularly at church and other acts of service in the community. Katherine graduated with highest honors and plans to attend the Itasca Community College Engineering program. She will then transfer to a university to attain a degree in Civil Engineering with a minor in Spanish.
Noelle Gunderson, daughter of Troy and Angie Gunderson, has studied piano for 10 years under the direction of Rachel Kerr, Lindsay Champion Bjur and Cathy Shields. She has participated in the Minnesota Federation of Music Clubs Festival Program for 9 years receiving superior ratings. She has been a member of the Grand Rapids High School Marching Band as a Drum Major and also is a member of the Symphony Band, Pep Band and Jazz Band. Noelle’s other extra-curricular activities include swim team and captain, track team and captain, captain’s council and Grand Rapids High School Green Team (environmental service group). Noelle is a member of Zion Lutheran Church and very involved in peer ministry.
Noelle graduated with highest honors and plans to attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. She will be majoring in Music Education with a minor in Philosophy. Her career goal is to become a high school band instructor.
