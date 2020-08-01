This Tuesday, Community and Business Development Specialist Sarah Carling, with the Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) provided an update to the Itasca County Board regarding the work of CEDA in Itasca County. Communities identified in 2019 include Keewatin, Nashwauk, Nashwauk Township, Marble, Bovey, Coleraine, Harris Township, Deer River and Bigfork. Communities added in the 2020 contract with CEDA include Trout Lake Township, La Prairie, Squaw Lake, Effie, Warba and Cohasset. Carling noted there has been a lot of information shared during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What I found dealing with these local businesses and communities was that there was so much information overload as far as all of the different available programs that were available to these businesses,” Carling said. “I felt overwhelmed for them so I took it upon myself to make a loan comparison side-by-side sheet that businesses could use and take a thousand-foot view and look at each individual program and see the pros and cons based on their individual business, and make a better decision.”
Businesses were also connected to the Itasca Economic Development Corporation and the Entrepreneur Fund.
Carling asked communities in Itasca with high schools to issue proclamations honoring the class of 2020 seniors. Communities that participated included Bigfork, Nashwauk Keetwatin, Coleraine, Deer River, and Grand Rapids. Additionally, she mentioned the many ongoing projects in the communities she is working with.
One part of Carling’s contract was to look at the Telecommuter Forward! County Certification. This is an opportunity for the county to get more visibility in regards to broadband usage.
“It gives visibility to people that may have the ability to work from home and more than ever now that seems like that’s on the trend is for people to be able to work remotely,” Carling explained. “This certification allows us to be able to identify areas that have broadband where people could actually work remote from their homes and live in Itasca County while enjoying the recreational opportunities that we have.”
After speaking with Paul Bunyan and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), they determined it would be best to start with the project on a county level. This is due to “pockets of service” that may not have the strongest broadband signals.
“It may feel like for those communities that they are misleading someone to say they have broadband but it’s not always the best, it’s not always the strongest signal,” said Carling.
On the other hand, other communities may have a very strong signal. Carling proposed a plan where individual communities can participate in the certification. Bigfork, for example, was actually the first in the state to become certified. In order to approve their certification the county board needs to complete a resolution and the DEED certification application. Carling noted the certification also compliments other initiatives in the county such as ThriveUpNorth.
Commissioners agreed with Carling’s proposal and complimented the work she has done with the communities she works with.
“You’ve established relationships with the people and they’ve gotten to know you,” said Commissioner Ben DeNucci. “I think this county support that we’re providing is having a positive impact in these communities.”
Other business
Three county employees were recognized by the board for their years of service. Land Sale Accounting Technician Peggy Hedin had her last day of employment on July 31, 2020, marking more than 29 years of service. Survey Technician Greg Robertson ended his employment on July 31, 2020, after more than 33 years of service. Lastly, Corrections Deputy Jonathan Ryan’s last day of employment was July 23, 2020, after just over a year of service.
A County Based Purchasing (IMCare) Division Update was presented by Health Plan Division Manager Sarah Duell. Updates included the IMCare 2020 Compliance Plan, standards of conduct, as well as applicable policies and procedures.
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided an update regarding County Park Use during the
COVID-19 Response and the status of the Cohasset Recreational Trail License. Commissioners approved the use of a Special Use Permit for construction of the Tioga Recreational
Area Safety Connector Trail on tax forfeited land without the normal associated fee.
In other business, commissioners took action on the following items:
• Approved the minutes of the County Board Word Session on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
• Approved July commissioner warrants in the amount of $1,753,098.25.
• Approved Itasca County Health and Human Services Department warrants for July in the amount of $1,178,440.36.
• Authorized the Itasca County Recorder’s Office to move forward with the external hiring of an administrative support position.
• Authorized the Sheriff’s Department to proceed with creating an eligibility list for mandated, open job positions in corrections.
• Approved the updated Return to Work Policy regarding Governor Walz’s Emergency Executive Order 20-81.
• Commissioners approved the meeting’s consent agenda including the following items:
• Adopted the Resolution Re: Approving Laws of Minnesota Chapter 117, Senate File 3745 Pursuant to M.S.A. 645.021, Subd. 2, as it relates to the jurisdiction of Stony Point Road.
• Approved the IMCare 2020 Compliance Plan, Standards of Conduct and associated policies and procedures.
• Authorized the IMCare Director and County Board Chair to sign a Provider Participation Agreement with Americare Lodge of Grand Rapids.
• Approved the Delegation Agreement between the Aitkin, Itasca, and Koochiching (AIK) Community Health Board and Itasca County.
• Approved final payment for Contract 59823, a bridge replacement project on CR 142, and authorized the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
• Approved final payment for Contract 64506, a grading and base project on CSAH 45, and authorized the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
• Awarded Contract 59915 - CR 263 & Bigfork TWP (Pitzen Rd.) - Bridge/Culvert Replacements to Casper Construction Inc, in the amount of $238,000.00 and authorize the required signatures on the contract documents.
• Approved utility easement for underground fiber-optic service lines in favor of Paul Bunyan Rural Telephone Cooperative across tax forfeited lands in Sections 14 and 17 of Township 59 North, Range 24 West, and authorize necessary signatures.
• Supported Land Department efforts to mitigate COVID-19 timber market impacts on county timber permits, and authorize Land Commissioner to negotiate conditions on timber permits as needed in relation to utilization standards on species with COVID19 impacted markets, to defining COVID-19 impacted wood products as fuelwood with associated pricing due to loss of markets, and to utilizing the hardship extension policy related to COVID-19 market impacts.
The Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 County Board regular session has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Itasca County Board Room.
Finally, Ives mentioned the Major League Fishing Championship was recently held on local lakes and will be airing on The Outdoor Channel this fall.
