The Eagle's annual Let Freedom Ring Turkey Harvest Dinner will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Eagle's Club in Grand Rapids.The menu will feature turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Cost is $15 for adults; $10 for children 10 and under. To-go orders will be available by calling the club at 218-326-4845 or stop by and enjoy some camaraderie.Proceeds to go to the Veterans Crisis Fund helping Veterans right here in our own community.
