The EAA Chapter 412 invites you to the Grand Rapids airport on Saturday August, 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m for the fall Fly-In pancake breakfast and gun raffle.


All are welcome. Proceeds will provide aviation scholarships for two area youth. Donations will be accepted. For more information, please call 218-398-0209.

  
