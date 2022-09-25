Dustin Lynch is bringing his Party Mode Tour to The Sanford Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, with special guest King Calaway. Tickets start at $35 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at TicketMaster.com

Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight No. 1s, four Top 5 albums, eight GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 2.6 billion on-demand streams. His power duet “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)” recently reached No. 1, as his fourth studio album, TULLAHOMA, has delivered consecutive chart-toppers: PLATINUM “Ridin’ Roads” and GOLD “Good Girl” – both co-written by Lynch, in addition to Top 5 hit “Momma’s House.” Continuing to drop some of the genre’s hottest collaborations, he’s also released “Huntin’ Land (feat. Riley Green)” and “Tequila On A Boat (feat. Chris Lane),” plus Country classics “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena,” with more music on the way. Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch’s headlined packed venues and toured with Country’s biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida

