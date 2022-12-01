More than $800,000 in scholarships will be available starting Thursday to soon-to-graduate high school seniors and other Northland residents seeking financial help with college studies of all kinds.
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation annually provides financial help through 80 scholarship programs established by donors and partners to help students throughout the region.
The first step for students interested in applying is to review the scholarships on the foundation’s website to determine interest and eligibility.
Then, starting Thursday, students can apply using the foundation’s online form, also available on the website. Filling out the single application on the site makes students eligible for most scholarships.
This year, the foundation has a new website that will make reviewing scholarship offerings and applying easier. The site allows students to search for eligibility based on the degree type they seek (two-year, four-year or other) and by the high school from which they graduated or GED program that they completed. Many of the scholarships are geographically based. All scholarship descriptions list eligibility requirements.
“Providing scholarships is one of the biggest jobs we do at the foundation,” said Amber Burns, the community impact specialist who oversees the program. “Our region has always valued higher education. That shows with the many scholarships our donors and partners have created and that we have the pleasure of offering every year.”
She added: “We are excited to announce that students will soon be able to start applying for these scholarships. We know scholarships can make a big difference, whether students are pursuing education at a vocational or trade school, a community college, a four-year college or university or a graduate program. Many of our scholarships are renewable for up to four years. A little time spent reviewing the scholarships and applying can mean a lot to students as they try to make college work financially.”
The deadline for applying for scholarships is noon Feb. 15. Students typically learn in the spring if they have received a scholarship for the coming academic year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.