Duck Drop Derby winners announced by Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway sold almost 3,000 rubber duck tickets for $5 each leading up to the 2nd Annual Duck Drop Derby race on Sept. 11.
The rubber ducks were dropped from the Pokegama Avenue Bridge and raced in the Mississippi River to the footbridge downstream where the finish line ensued in stopping the racers.
Winners of the duck race were Judy Dick, $1,000; Ed Zabinski, $500; Mike Gulan, $300; with five random duck pluck winners, Deb Kee, Jerry Kleven, Sheri Arnold, Leona Litchke and Rachel VanDrunen.
The proceeds from the Duck Drop Derby go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids and Greenway, currently serving families and over 500 youth in Grand Rapids and Coleraine areas.
Following the announcement of the winners, the Okee Dokee Brothers performed a free concert for the community. The Boys & Girls Clubs were able to bring in the duo through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council and Woodland Bank.
A river filled with floating yellow ducks racing to the finish line will become a time-honored tradition for the Clubs. Many people lined along the river to cheer on their ducks. Mark your calendars for the next Duck Drop Derby to be held in September 2022.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway visit their website at www.bgcofgrg.org or call 218-910-2255.
