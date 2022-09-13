Duck Drop Derby to make a splash Saturday, Sept. 17

Photo by Paul M. Gregersen

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway will host the 3rd Annual Duck Drop Derby fundraiser on Sept. 17.

The 3rd Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway (BGCGRG) Duck Drop Derby fundraiser is set to make a splash Saturday, September 17 at noon on the Mississippi River between the North Pokegama Bridge and the Grand Rapids Area Library. The event itself is free and full of family fun. 

Ducks are available for adoption in advance for $5 and are available at SuperOne North in Grand Rapids on Thursdays 3-7 p.m., Fridays 1-7 p.m., and Saturdays 1-4 p.m., or by contacting BGCGRG at 218-910-2255.

