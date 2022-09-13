Duck Drop Derby to make a splash Saturday, Sept. 17

The 3rd Annual Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids and Greenway (BGCGRG) Duck Drop Derby fundraiser is set to make a splash Saturday, September 17 at noon on the Mississippi River between the North Pokegama Bridge and the Grand Rapids Area Library. The event itself is free and full of family fun.
Ducks are available for adoption in advance for $5 and are available at SuperOne North in Grand Rapids on Thursdays 3-7 p.m., Fridays 1-7 p.m., and Saturdays 1-4 p.m., or by contacting BGCGRG at 218-910-2255.
$2,000 in prizes are available in different categories such as fastest and slowest ducks, as well as random duck plucks and, of course, first place.
“This is our most popular fundraiser of the year and one that is financially crucial in achieving our mission to empower and inspire all young people, especially those who need us most,” said BGCGRG Area Director Lori Kangas-Olson.
The clubs in Grand Rapids and Greenway serve about 500 area youth, roughly 10 percent of the student population, with safe and engaging, out-of-school programming. A particularly important community asset.
“The Duck Drop Derby is a wonderful example of how our organization engages with the community, while having fun at the same time. The smiles on faces of folks of all ages as three thousand ducks float down the river tells you all you need to know. Those smiles are able to continue year-round with our members due to the financial contributions made possible by this event, especially from our generous business partners,” Kangas-Olson said.
The event is generously supported by Paul Bunyan Communications, Park State Bank, Miracle Ear, the Grand Rapids Eagles Club, Pokegama Liquor and Evans Insurance.
Following the derby, musician Dennis Warner will play a free, family-friendly concert courtesy of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.
Warner’s musical career has brought him to all 50 states and beyond. Along the journey, he’s released 11 albums, authored Beads on One String (now in its seventh printing) and performed in concert at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. In 2020, Warner released his 11th album, Pilot Me, which debuted on the FOLK DJ radio charts at #8. Dennis was among the top 10 for Artist of the Month.
His concerts blend serious, thought-provoking songs with lighter, up-tempo material. Warner is noted for bringing the audience into the performance with laughter and sing-alongs.
For more information about the Duck Drop Derby fundraiser, visit bgcofgrg.org or follow the clubs on social media.
