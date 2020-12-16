Dreams Come True Dance perseveres and continues Dance for Dinners

This year would have been Dreams Come True Dance’s 10th Annual Dance for Dinners recital.
For 10 years DCT has been offering a free recital for the community to attend and enjoy. A donation to the local food shelf at Second Harvest Food Bank buys a ticket with either food items or a monetary donation.
This year more than ever DCT felt it was important to continue even though it may look different.
“We decided to host an in-studio recording session for each competitive student to come and perform their solo or duet,” explained Kayla Shorma owner and instructor at DCT. “We knew we would be unable to offer a traditional show this year due to the pandemic. This unique show was scheduled in December to record and edit for the public to watch from home. After the governor’s executive order on Nov. 18 we were unable to continue with our plan. We had to think fast.”
“Prior to DCT closing on Nov. 20 our students, families and coaches came together to record performances weeks sooner than originally planned. We had each individual family come separately to record their dancer. Many of these students had private lessons scheduled to prepare for our recordings which then were cancelled.”
As Shorma added, “The show must go on.”
How it works. Visit www.gofundme.com and search Dance for Dinners. Donate no later than Dec. 19. All proceeds will go to the local food shelf at Second Harvest. Next, go to DCT Facebook business page “Dreams Come True Dance.” There they will be posting the show on Friday Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. and it will be available for viewing for 48 hours online. For those who don’t have Facebook visit www.dctdance.com where there is a Dance for Dinners button on the main page of the website.
An anonymous donor has offered a matching challenge to Dance for Dinners, so that every donation made between now and Dec. 18 will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $250.
One of the routines featured in this show is the Senior Small Group. There are six graduating competitive seniors in the program this year. Many of them have been dancing at all the previous Dance for Dinners. Together they collaborated and choreographed a piece. Each senior was in charge of 30 seconds of the song. These seniors hope to continue to perfect this dance along with many other team dances when the studio is able to reopen.
“I feel this overwhelming sense of responsibility to the youth and young women enrolled in my program. I want to help carry the heavy load and uncertainty in the world right now for these students. Reinventing almost every aspect of my studio to continue to offer as much as I can to these students. I couldn’t justify cancelling our show. These athletes deserve these traditions, especially the ones who are dancing their final senior year at our studio,” says Shorma.
Kylie Hostetter, a student and coach at DCT shares her feelings about the show. She is a senior this year and this will be her last Dance for Dinners performance.
“Dance for dinners has always been a highlight of my dance season because it allows me to support something bigger than myself while doing something I love,” commented Hostetter. “Not only is it a way to bring our community together, but it also is an opportunity to give back to our community. We are able to collect food and money for the local food banks which just makes the show even more enjoyable because we get to dance for a cause. This year it is more important than ever to be able to spread joy into the world and I am so grateful that as a studio we were able to adapt to our conditions and still find a way to impact the community through dancing!”
