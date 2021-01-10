Dreams Come True Dance has the most successful fundraiser show to date

Whoever thought that, during a pandemic, a fundraiser dance show would have their best event to date?
Last month, Dreams Come True Dance (DCT) hosted an online show that was prerecorded to raise money for the local Grand Rapids Food Shelf at Second Harvest.
This was the 10th annual show which previously raised several hundred dollars and several hundred pounds of food. This year was all online and a GoFundMe was created, all proceeds were given to the Food Shelf. The students who participated ranged in age from 6-18.
DCT launched their show, and in the 48 hours it was available to have 232 views. Friends and family, near and far were able to watch their favorite dancers. The studio raised $1,615 which in turn is 6,460 meals for people in need in our community. This is nearly three times the amount of cash this event has raised in previous years.
“We are so very proud of our students for coming together in a time where things are cancelled, rescheduled and unknown. The youth in our dance studio did something out of the box and rose to the occasion. It was incredible,” stated Kayla Shorma, DCT founder and coach.
