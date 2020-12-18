Itasca Symphony releases free virtual concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 20
As Northern Minnesota anticipates, inch by inch, celebrating a ‘White Christmas’ during a year many would characterize as ‘charbroiled,’ the Itasca Symphony Orchestra has completed the final edits to its first ever ‘virtual’ concert.
Filmed at the Reif Center for the Performing Arts on December 5 with three cameras and multiple microphones, the concert will officially be premiered on the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program’s YouTube channel at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time Sunday, December 20. Just enter the “Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program YouTube” in any search engine, subscribe to the YouTube channel, and enjoy.
Executive Director Tammy Mattonen introduces the organization and gives thanks to the many people and organizations that make arts, and especially strings education and performance possible in our neck of Northwoods paradise.
Guest Conductor and Strings Instructor Pedro Oviedo, after an explanation of how a virtual concert helps the IOSP show the resilience of art and arts education then makes an introduction of the music at hand. And what is at hand is wonderful!
Saving the most cherished and traditional holiday tunes for the very end of the program, Pedro, IOSP cellist Magdelena Sas and two guest artists, Evgeny Zvonnikov and Natalia Korenckuk, begin the performance.
Indeed the Itasca Symphony Orchestra, pared down to just strings players in an effort to reduce COVID risk among performers, was blessed with two world-class, St. Petersburg Conservatory-trained violinists for their first virtual concert.
Colleagues of Oviedo from his days studying at Wichita State University, Natalia and Evgeny currently reside at the home of West Texas A&M University in Amarillo Texas, where they both teach and perform.
Their visit to Northern Minnesota was planned months and months ago, especially with an eye towards a student workshop. With the COVID pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, the workshop was conducted in an online format, which students have started to become accustomed to.
“I have been happy to see that instruction… remotely over the computer, can be very effective,” Zvonnikov remarked. “While there are drawbacks, there are also great advantages. Students learn in their home environment; that can help them feel less vulnerable and more confident.”
Zvonnikov takes first fiddle, er… plays 1st violin, on the first piece, Dvorak’s ‘American’ String Quartet. Written in Iowa by Czech Composer Antonin Dvorak in 1893, the String Quartet No. 12 has become one of the most celebrated pieces in the chamber music repertoire.
Dvorak was hired at the newly formed Conservatory of Music in New York City, but it was his time spent in the small town of Spillville, 15 miles from the Iowa/Minnesota border that gave rise to not only his most celebrated string quartet, but also his Symphony No. 9, the “New World Symphony”.
While musical scholars debate how much musical influence that African American gospel and Native American music had on his compositions written in Iowa, there is no doubt that the music Dvorak created on holiday from his position in New York City in the Upper Midwest has become some of his most celebrated work.
Korenckuk plays second violin in this concert, but she certainly doesn’t play second fiddle! Born into a musical family in St. Petersburg, Natalia spoke to the differences between a city like St. Petersburg steeped in a legacy of instrumental performance and the United States.
“On any given night [in St. Petersburg] you would never be able to experience all the different concerts,” Korenckuk explains. “It’s a huge part of St. Petersburg culture.”
“But the opportunities here in the United States are outstanding… and arts organizations are much more open to experimentation, trying out new ideas and working with other genres of music.”
Celebrated barely begins to approach the adoration much of the world has for Tchaikovsky’s ‘The Nutcracker’. Critics were lukewarm at its premiere 128 years ago as a ballet in St. Petersburg. Tchaikovsky himself never spoke highly of it either, but after adaptation as a suite of music minus the extravagant – and expensive – ballet performance, the music took hold on the imagination of the burgeoning American middle class, especially as concerts and recordings became more affordable.
Being written originally as a ballet, it’s hard not to imagine the physical movement in each piece from exuberant dances of ‘Trepak’ to the quiet tiptoes of ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’.
It wouldn’t be a holiday concert without classics like ‘Let it Snow’ or ‘Jingle Bells’, would it?
Following the quartet’s performance of Tchaikovsky, the quartet doubles into an octet and performs 3 American classics: ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’, ‘Let it Snow’ and ‘White Christmas’.
Written in 1963 and first performed by Andy Williams, his original recording of ‘Most Wonderful Time’ is still the one most folks think of when they hear the name.
‘Let it Snow’ was written nearly 20 years earlier during a heatwave in Hollywood. Lyricist Sammy Cohn (often considered as one of Frank Sinatra’s ‘personal songwriters) and composer Jule Styne (who wrote songs like ‘Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend’ from Gentleman Prefer Blondes and ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ from Funny Girl) dreamed up cooler conditions than Southern California was providing in July of 1945.
‘White Christmas’ is another cold-weather classic written during the heat. Irving Berlin stayed up all night writing the tune in 1940, telling his secretary “Not only is it the best song I ever wrote, it’s the best song anybody ever wrote” as he had her write out the lyrics. Bing Crosby was the first to perform it, on Christmas day in 1941.
The last set of holiday music begins with the poem ‘Christmas in the Heart’ written by Paul Laurence Dunbar and read by Kathy Lepak from the Grand Rapids Players. Dunbar was one of the first influential African American poets, and Christmas in the Heart’ was first published in his 1999 book of poems ‘Lyrics od the Hearthside’. He would die from tuberculosis just 7 years later at the age of 33.
The orchestra continues with three carols before another poem, [little tree] by e e cummings is read by Grand Rapids Player Steve Jaeger. The poem focuses on the wonder and excitement of a young brother and sister who find a little tree on a city sidewalk and bring it home to decorate and celebrate.
The orchestra performs another 3 short carols and Grand Rapids Player David Marty reads the final poem by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “Christmas Bells’. Written on Christmas Day in 1863, Longfellow wrote the poem as his son was convalescing from being severely wounded at the Civil War battle of Mine Run. At first the bells bring the narrator to despair, reminding of the cannon fire and hate-filled souls at war. Yet the bells soon come to convince the narrator that, “The wrong shall fail, the Right prevail, with peace on earth, good-will to men’.
The last trio of songs finishes with Silent Night, itself used as a powerful, if temporary truce on Christmas Eve when British, French, Belgian and German soldiers laid down their arms on the Western Front during World War I in 1914.
The winter solstice and the holidays connected to it honor and celebrate the cycles of death, birth and renewal. Tune in to the Itasca Orchestra and Strings Program’s winter Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, December 20 and anytime thereafter to enjoy this special time of year with music and poetry.
