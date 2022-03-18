The March 21 meeting of AAUW will feature Dr. Stacy Holl discussing Myths & Facts about Immunizations and Vaccinations. This program topic was originally planned for a meeting in March 2020 and had nothing to do with Covid-19. With the arrival of the virus the topic seemed very timely until the program had to be canceled due to health and safety precautions. The main focus of this program is not Covid-19, but rather all the other immunizations and vaccinations available for children and adults. Dr. Holl will talk about immunizations and vaccinations, current recommendation for both and dispel myths and share facts about the same.
Dr. Holl grew up in Grand Rapids, graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2001, attended Iowa State University and went on to medical school at Des Moines University. She completed her medical residency in Internal Medicine at University of Iowa-Des Moines. Following this she stayed at University of Iowa-Des Moines for a chief year of residency, where she served as a junior faculty member and was able to mentor younger residents in her program.
The meeting at United Methodist Church on March 21, begins with a social time and registration at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 5:45 p.m., followed by the business meeting and program from 7 to 8 p.m. Community members are invited to attend the program.
March is Women’s History Month and the history of AAUW mirrors the progress of women in the United States. The mission of AAUW is advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. AAUW has published hundreds of research reports, from an 1885 paper dispelling the myth that college impairs a woman’s fertility to, more recently, a study documenting the economic impact of workplace sexual harassment. With a national membership of over 170,000 individuals in 1000 branches across the nation, AAUW members contribute to a more promising future and provide a powerful voice for women and girls. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapids.blogspot.com.
In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Marj Lavalier may be contacted for information at 218-326-2716 or gloriestoast@gmail.com.
