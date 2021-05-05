Downtown Spring Celebration, May 1-8

The Downtown Spring Celebration is underway this week.
Two scavenger hunts in downtown Grand Rapids will keep all ages busy looking for clues and a chance to win a prize. Game cards can be picked up at the Itasca County Historical Society or any participating business.
The Kids Scavenger Hunt has two age groups, one for ages 5-9 and another for ages 10-17. Kids can solve the clues on cards provided by participating businesses. Solve the clues, write the name of the location and then visit each of the locations to find the hidden gnomes. Drop the completed form at any of the participating business locations.
A winner will be randomly drawn on Monday, May 10.
The Adult Scavenger Hunt features twelve riddles relating to each participating business. Solve the riddle, go to that location, find the gnome, and have staff stamp the card. Once your card is full leave it at any of the participating businesses.
The prize for adults is a $100 gift card and will be randomly drawn from completed cards on Monday, May 10.
The scavenger hunts are part of the weeklong organized by the Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association. Food and drink specials are ongoing during the week. On Friday, Sam Miltich will be playing live music in Kramer’s Parking lot from 4-7 p.m.
Food trucks will be available, including Green Door Cafe, Singing Chihuahua Tocas, Chad’s Meat Wagon, and Kona Ice. Family friendly games will take place at Old Central School from 4-7 p.m. The First Friday Art Walk returns to downtown with a full schedule of events available at GrandRapidsArts.org.
