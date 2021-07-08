MacRostie Art Center presents its annual summer art fair — a community celebration of art and creativity! The Downtown Art Fair will take place on Saturday, July 10 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on the Old Central School grounds in downtown Grand Rapids. Admission to the event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The Downtown Art Fair is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications, the Loggy Dome, and Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental.
ART, MUSIC, & FOOD
Over twenty regional artist vendors will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. displaying and selling artwork including painting, glass, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, photography, and more. Food vendor Later Tater will be on site with their made-from-scratch sandwiches and treats. Live music will be featured throughout the event with jazz duo Sam Miltich and Tony Balluff from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., followed by jazz and blues guitarist Briand Morrison on stage from 1 – 3 p.m.
HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES & GAMES | FREE FOR ALL AGES
Art Fair patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their creativity under the MAC tent with free hands-on activities throughout the day. Design and paint your own canvas bag with MAC art instructors. No art experience or pre-registration is necessary. The event will also include lawn games, chess, and a demonstration of working with tree barks by John Zasada.
RAFFLE
An art raffle benefiting the work of MacRostie Art Center will be held under the MAC tent throughout the day. $5 raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at MacRostie Art Center or at the Art Fair on July 10 for a chance to win. Grand prizes include a ceramic wolf platter by Ellie Bryan of Black Banjo Arts, a pair of fish decoys by local artist Dan Root, and a brand new tabletop easel by Jullian, plus additional art works donated by the on-site artist vendors. Raffle winners will be announced beginning at 3 pm.
For more information contact MacRostie Art Center at 218-326-2697 or info@macrostieartcenter.org.
