Grand Rapids event gathers regional artists for day of art, food and music
MacRostie Art Center presents its annual summer art fair — a community celebration of art and creativity! The Downtown Art Fair will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Old Central School grounds in downtown Grand Rapids. Admission to the event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The Downtown Art Fair is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Communications, The Loggy Dome, and Lefty’s Tent and Party Rental.
ART, MUSIC, & FOOD | REGIONAL VENDORS
More than 30 regional artist vendors will be on site from 9 am to 4 pm displaying and selling artwork including painting, glass, woodworking, pottery, jewelry, photography, and more. Food trucks Bobcats Lunchbox and Borealis Creamery will be serving at the event. Live music will be featured throughout the day starting at 10 am. Ditty Wish will perform from 10 am to 12 pm and jazz duo Sam Miltich and Tony Balluff will take the stage from 1 to 3 p.m.
HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES & GAMES | FREE FOR ALL AGES
Art Fair patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their creativity under the MAC tent with free hands-on activities throughout the day. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to design and paint your own canvas bag with MAC art instructors. No art experience or pre-registration is necessary. The event will also include lawn games, chess, and a display of tree barks and baskets by John Zasada.
RAFFLE | SUPPORT MACROSTIE ART CENTER
An art raffle benefiting the work of MacRostie Art Center will be held under the MAC tent throughout the day. $5 raffle tickets can be purchased in advance at MacRostie Art Center or at the Art Fair on July 9 for a chance to win. Grand prizes include a framed paper quilling piece by Andrea Ley Coombs, a ceramic serving bowl by Butch Holden, and a lap blanket designed by Laurie Jacobi – plus additional art works donated by the on-site artist vendors. Raffle winners will be announced beginning at 3 p.m.
