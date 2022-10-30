Second Harvest is excited to announce that from Nov. 1-17 th their Board of Directors along with The Initiative Foundation, Olson Construction Law, Sandy and Greg Lanzo and two anonymous donors are offering a Challenge Match of $20,000 as part of Give to The Max Day. Give to the Max Day, Nov. 17, is Minnesota’s Day of Giving. A day when thousands of donors across Minnesota will rally around their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of their communities.

A key role that Second Harvest plays across their region, which includes seven counties and two Tribal Nations, is that they care for the health and well-being of their community members most in need.


