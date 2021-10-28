More than 400 survivors of domestic violence and their children in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities sought services with Advocates for Family Peace in 2021. With Covid-19, the number of families experiencing domestic violence increased significantly, causing additional hardship for families already suffering.
On Monday, Oct. 25, the Grand Rapids City Council proclaimed October Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As the proclamation detailed, domestic violence is one person using a pattern of controlling behavior against another person in a relationship.
The council proclaimed that all victims should be able to access help and support regardless of race, class, gender, or sexual orientation. It recognized that businesses, organizations and churches all play a powerful role in supporting survivors of domestic violence, helping them to vind safety and security.
“Whereas domestic violence impacts all of us, every community member should have a right to a safe home free of violence; and whereas grand Rapids, Minnesota residents can overcome domestic violence by supporting survivors seeking help, making the community safer for all,” stated Mayor Dale Christy reading the proclamation.
Globally, the pandemic caused cases of domestic and sexual violence to surge with the United Nations terming the crisis a “Shadow Pandemic.” The NO MORE Foundation is a global initiative comprised of the largest coalition of nonprofits, corporations, government agencies, media, schools and individuals addressing domestic violence and sexual assault. NO MORE is committed to engaging, reaching, and working with people from diverse communities. The results of a study by NO MORE reveal a shared struggle by a vast majority of support service organizations, such as Advocates for Family Peace, around the world to respond to the increased demand and stay afloat as funding dried up and staff was overly stressed. Yet, they also show that most organizations found ways to continue critical emergency services, such as hotlines and shelters, and many were able to innovate as a direct result of the pandemic.
A proclamation addressing Domestic Violence Awareness Month, signed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Oct. 1, 2021, acknowledged the tireless work and dedication that advocacy groups and organizations have committed to ensuring the State’s laws and practices protect and empower victims and survivors of domestic abuse; and survivors must be believed and supported in their search for justice, which empowers more survivors to come forward and prevent further harm; and safe and affordable housing is a top priority and a human right as domestic violence continues to be a leading cause of homelessness for women, and housing insecurity is one of the main barriers preventing victims and survivors of domestic violence from seeking help and safety; and during the COVID-19 pandemic, survivors were increasingly isolated and stressed, putting them at greater risk of domestic violence; and community collaboration ensures the safety of victims and survivors in Minnesota. Preventing violence before it begins and transforming behavior after violence has occurred is critical to our shared goal of a violence-free Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.