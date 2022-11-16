The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has temporarily repealed a requirement that hunters use non-toxic, lead-free ammunition in special hunts in state parks, because of an ongoing ammunition shortage.

Late last year, the DNR announced it would ban the use of lead bullets at state Scientific and Natural Areas (SNAs) that regularly allow hunting, and at special hunts at state parks and SNAs.


