The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has named David Andrews Jr., a volunteer ATV safety instructor in Grand Rapids, as the 2020 ATV instructor of the year.
Andrews, a founding member of the Rapids Riders ATV Club, has been a volunteer ATV safety instructor and active in the DNR’s Volunteer Trail Ambassador program since 2007. During that time, he’s taught about 1,200 students as part of 40 classes. In addition, he’s a volunteer firearms safety instructor and active in several other local and statewide conservation and community organizations.
“Whether he’s teaching new riders in class, or reinforcing safe riding habits among the people he meets on the trail through his work as a Trail Ambassador, David has a long track record of helping people enjoy the outdoors safely,” said DNR Conservation Officer Tom Sutherland, who is stationed in Grand Rapids. “He goes above and beyond to ensure people have the skills they need to enjoy a lifetime of safe riding.”
Andrews is among the nearly 1,000 volunteer ATV safety instructors who work with DNR conservation officers to deliver ATV safety training certification. Details about safety courses and training and ATV regulations are available on the DNR website at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/atv/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.