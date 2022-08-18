DNR adds new entertainment, presentations to 2022 State Fair lineup

Minnesota DNR photo

People surround the DNR fish pond at the State Fair; a sign in front shows the fish found in the pond.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ building and surrounding grounds at the Minnesota State Fair (which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5) will feature new musicians, presentations and activities in addition to its popular attractions from previous years.

The activities and entertainment will coincide with the DNR’s theme for 2022, which is “Connecting People to the Outdoors.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments