During a meeting Monday, May 2, the ISD 318 School Board started the process of closing Murphy Elementary School. The board set a public hearing on the matter for June 6, 2022 for 6 p.m. in the ISD 318 board room in Grand Rapids.
“This is a necessary step in the elimination of one of our surplus buildings, in this case, Murphy Elementary School,” said Superintendent Matt Grose. “It’s similar to the process that we went through with Forest Lake Elementary. Statute requires a public hearing.”
Board member Mindy Nuhring went through the previous recommendations from the Elementary Facilities Task Force. The recommendations included building two new elementary schools in Grand Rapids; remodeling Cohasset Elementary; retaining Southwest Elementary for mandatory programs and to eliminate leasing other spaces; redeveloping Forest Lake Elementary for housing; keeping costs of new schools under 70 million dollars; and to further studying uses for the Murphy School, repurpose or demolish.
“So based on all of those, we’ve really done exactly what we said we were going to do,” Nuhring commented.
Board member David Marty pointed out that the budgets for buildings and staff are separate.
“I think it’s Important to note that we just placed several valued people on unrequested leave, but our budget for people and our budget for buildings are in separate buckets and they do not cross over,” Marty explained. “I think it’s important for us to remind the public of that separation. We can’t mix and match those funds.”
Itaskin Education Center
Clayton Lindner, assistant principal of West Rapids Elementary and Itaskin Education Center Principal, gave a report on the Itaskin Education Center (IEC). The IEC is located in the ITASKIN Center which is owned by North Homes Inc. North Homes provides care and treatment, while ISD 318 provides education for students. Lindner shared there are currently 34 students enrolled at IEC, but there is a potential of 52 students.
“North Homes is having a tough, tough time staffing and they can’t find the staff they need to staff that many children,” Lindner said.
This past winter, The Cottage facility at the ITASKIN Center closed due to staffing shortages. Those students were moved into the IEC. Lindner shared that North Homes plans to keep The Cottage closed going into the next school year.
“For a small site we are doing some really neat things and there are a lot of changes, but we are weathering them well, and I am really proud of the staff,” Lindner said.
Other business
Board members approved the Grand Rapids High School HVAC/indoor air quality design development after Sean Lewis with ICS Consulting spoke to the board about the project. Lewis shared that the systems being replaced were originally installed in the 1970s and 1990s. At this point, bids will begin in Fall 2022 with construction taking place in two phases during the summer of 2023 and 2024.
The Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) Interact Club spoke to the board about their recent field trip to Egypt. Four students from Grand Rapids went on the trip. The board then approved the GRHS Interact Club’s field trip request to Italy for June 2024.
Board members took action on the following agenda items:
• Approved the minutes of the April 19, 2022 regular meeting.
• Approve Resolution to accept donations and gifts for January ($9,313.14), February ($36,507.54), and March ($2,562.99) 2022.
• Approved a resolution placing Olivia Downey on partial unrequested leave of absence.
• Approved a resolution placing Shannon Johnsen on full unrequested leave of absence.
• Approved a resolution placing Ashlyn Moen on full unrequested leave of absence.
• Approved a resolution placing Rachel Newman on full unrequested leave of absence.
The board also approved the meeting’s consent agenda with the following staffing changes: Jonathan Dunnick, Teacher resignation; Nathan Lindner, Middle School Athletic Director resignation; Mandi McNeil, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Tracy Rabbers, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; Jessica Sgarlata, Special Education Teacher replacement hire; and Amanda Travica, ESP resignation.
The next School Board Open Forum/Work Session will be May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Admin Board Room with a regular meeting to follow at 6:30 p.m.
