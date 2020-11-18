The District 318 Endowment Fund will debut a compelling video on November 19, which is Give to the Max Day, as part of a new campaign to generate greater awareness for the fund, which provides crucial support to educators and students in the district. The fund is seeking the community’s support to continue to grow the fund.
The video which will be posted on the endowment fund’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/District318EndowmentFund) and website (www.legacyofgreatness.org), explains educators’ critical need for grants and showcases the positive educational impact they have on hundreds, sometimes thousands, of area students each year.
“We turn to the endowment grants to be able to do things [like science experiments and field trips] that these students would never be able to experience otherwise,” said former Forest Lake Elementary Second Grade Teacher Jen Sjodin, who is now Multi-Tiered Systems of Support/Gifted and Talented Education Coordinator for the district.
While donations can be made to the fund any time of year, the endowment will be participating in Give to the Max to further advance its mission. Give to the Max is a statewide outpouring of support for thousands of nonprofits and schools across Minnesota. The grant amounts requested by teachers each year is always significantly more than what the endowment fund can provide, leaving important and impactful learning opportunities on the sidelines.
Donations have the power to impact roughly 4,000 district students from Grand Rapids and Cohasset to Bigfork, creating additional learning opportunities in areas like science, math, reading, language, robotics, music and environment that otherwise wouldn’t exist as these endeavors are independent of the school budget.
When teachers can offer unique educational experiences or bolster those that already exist, it strengthens students’ learning and ultimately strengthens the community, cultivating an ongoing legacy of greatness. Donations will help to provide more grants to empower more teachers to enrich the educational experience for more students for years to come.
As part of the awareness campaign an updated logo for the District 318 Endowment Fund was introduced. The new mark uses illustrations to represent the K-12 population it serves and highlights the overall mission of the fund to create a lasting “legacy of greatness.”
“Because of the sacrifice and fortitude of our amazing educators, I’m not sure it’s always apparent how essential these funds are to elevate the educational experience for our students, “said District 318 Endowment Fund Board Chair Conley Janssen. “Creating more awareness and finding new ways to showcase the level of need is the least we can do as a board to demonstrate our commitment to them.
Despite the current instability due to the pandemic, grant applications received from District 318 educators for this year’s granting cycle were as impressive as ever. The board’s granting committee convened this week to disperse nearly $30,000 in grants throughout the district for the 2020-21 school year. Every effort is made to distribute funds to each school that submits a qualified application.
Examples of past grants include: a literacy-focused climbing wall, language arts materials, scientific and engineering equipment, musical instruments and performances, field trips to the Laurentian Environmental Center and Youth Clean Water Summit, STEAM tools and alternative seating. The requests are as varied as they are creative thanks to enthusiastic educators. Grants awarded for the 2020-21 school cycle will be announced later this month.
The District 318 Endowment Fund began as an effort led by a group of teachers who wanted to do more to engage students but were constrained by budget. In 1997, thanks to a donor’s generous gift and a matching grant from the Blandin Foundation, the endowment fund was established. Since then, the endowment has grown to provide roughly $30,000 each school year to enhance educational endeavors.
How to support the work of the District 318 Endowment Fund:
· Donate to our nonprofit through Give to the Max at givemn.org
· Donate online at our website: www.legacyofgreatness.org
· Mail a donation to District 318 Endowment Fund, 820 NW 1st Avenue, Grand Rapids, MN 55744
· Create an enduring legacy by making a bequest
· Choose District 318 Endowment Fund when you shop Amazon Smile
All donations are fully tax deductible.
The District 318 Endowment Fund Board Members for 2020-21 include: Conley Janssen (Chair), Nicole Johnson (Vice Chair), Natalie Anderson (Treasurer), Carrie Thorvig (Secretary), Sue Akre (District Representative), David Marty (District School Board Representative), Jillian DeChaine, Kreisa Duwe, Kristin Klinefelter, Kendra Mitchell, Kathy Pavek, Sue Roy (Administrative Assistant), and Lisa Tanner. To learn more about the District 318 Endowment Fund, please visit legacyofgreatness.org.
