District 318 Endowment Fund Continues its Legacy of Enriching the Lives of District 318 Students

The District 318 Endowment Fund began as an effort led by a group of teachers who wanted to do more to engage students but were constrained by budget. In 1997, thanks to a donor’s generous gift and a matching grant from the Blandin Foundation, the Endowment Fund was established. Since then, the endowment has grown to provide over $30,000 each school year to enhance educational endeavors in District 318 classrooms. In total, the District 318 Endowment

Fund has provided over $415,000 in grants for special projects since it began.


