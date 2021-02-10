District 318 Endowment Fund awards over $23,000 in grants

The District 318 Endowment Fund has announced its grants recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. Eighteen area educators will receive funds totaling $23,183 to advance various learning experiences for hundreds of District 318 students.
The District 318 Endowment Fund, a non-profit organization, exists to provide supplemental funding independent of the school budget for educational enrichment opportunities for students in District 318 public schools.
Grants awarded for the 2020-2021 school year cover a broad spectrum of education experiences from kindergarten to high school. Every grant winner introduces students to learning opportunities they would not have otherwise had while involving them in activities that build relationships with peers, family and community.
This year’s grants will make possible the purchase of musical instruments and education for hundreds of students at Cohasset Elementary, East Rapids Elementary, West Rapids Elementary, and Robert J. Elkington Middle School. Middle schoolers will benefit from new pickleball equipment that encourages physical fitness while maintaining safe distances. Cultural immersion experiences will be made possible for students at Bigfork and Grand Rapids High School through their Spanish and German programs. Grants were also awarded for history, science, language, and STEM projects throughout the district.
“We so appreciate the endowment grant which enables us to purchase items for our ‘makerspace,’ a unique, new area in our elementary schools where kids can go to expand on their curriculum, solve problems, and create,” shared Lisa Lutz, second-grade teacher at Cohasset Elementary. “We were able to equip our room with a green screen and many building kits and supplies which will enrich the learning of all our students.”
As the East Rapids Elementary Student Support Specialist, Tasha Connelly has been designing ways to utilize winter weather to counter negative effects of decreased sunlight and the tendency to remain indoors, which has been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The District 318 Endowment Fund grant, leveraged with a grant from the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation and our East Rapids PTC, brought to life the “Grow in Snow” project, which provides students in grades K-5 the chance to utilize outdoor equipment like sleds, snowshoes, snow-brick makers, and Nordic Rocks cross country skis for a diversity of winter outdoor experiences,” said Connelly. “We are thrilled to provide supplemental experiential opportunities for all our students regardless of the learning models they are in as we know movement increases blood and oxygen flow and positively impacts cognitive skill development, attitudes, and academic behavior.”
There are many criteria the board considers when determining which grants to fund, encouraging creative and innovative projects to enhance the educational experience. Every school in the district submitted one or more applications and funds were awarded to each school.
Financial support for the District 318 Endowment Fund is community driven, made possible by generous donors to assist and enhance the education of kids in our schools. Donations to the fund support the view that education is an essential investment in our future. For more information or to donate visit www.legacyofgreatness.org.
