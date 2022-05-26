District 318 Endowment Fund announces 2021-22 grant recipients

The District 318 Endowment Fund has announced grant recipients for the 2021-2022 school year. Thirty eight area educators have received funds totalling more than $50,000 to enhance the learning experiences for hundreds of students in District 318.
The District 318 Endowment Fund, a non-profit organization, exists to provide supplemental funding, independent of the school budget, for educational enrichment opportunities for students in District 318 public schools.
Grants awarded for the 2021-2022 school year cover a wide spectrum of experiences for students in kindergarten through high school. Every grant winner introduces students to learning opportunities they would not otherwise have had while involving them in activities that build relationships with peers, family, and community.
One award recipient this year includes a project that allows students at Grand Rapids High School (GRHS) to enhance their technology skills, helping to prepare them for life beyond high school.
GRHS Teacher Missy Bildeaux’s students now have the opportunity to learn Microsoft Office. “Students are currently building their computer self-efficacy and confidence to be successful in school, and in preparing them for post-secondary education and the workplace. Students will finish this course with expert knowledge in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Students will be able to apply their knowledge to build their resumes and cover letters, network, create budgets, prepare for interviews, and plan for their futures.”
Alexa Schaar, visual and language arts teacher at Bigfork, does a yearly collaborative project with kindergartners and high school students. She explains the innovative project:
“Kindergarten students create and draw a creature. This creature is given to a high school art student. The high school student then sews a plushie (stuffed animal) based on their interpretation of the kinder's drawing. Kindergartners write a story about their creatures. At the end the students meet again to present their work to their partners. High school students give the plushie to kindergartners and kinders give the book they wrote to their High Schooler. Receiving the Endowment grant this year was such a blessing. We were able to purchase fabric, thread, buttons, and even a few new pairs of fabric scissors! Watching my students interact with the kindergarten class and working hard to make their drawings come to life was such a great experience for everyone involved.”
Additional projects that were funded will allow students to experience cultural performances, hone life skills through sewing and cooking, and explore their creativity through art, music, and STEM-based projects.
There are many criteria the board considers when determining which grants to fund, encouraging creative and innovative projects to enhance the educational experience of students in ISD 318. Every school in the district that submitted one or more applications was awarded funds.
Financial support for the District 318 Endowment Fund is community driven, made possible by generous donors to assist and enhance the education of kids in our schools. Donations to the fund support the view that education is an essential investment in our future. For more information or to donate visit www.legacyofgreatness.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.