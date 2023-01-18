Explore the MDC Fossil Intake Lab, meet MDC’s paleontologist, examine real fossils, learn about paleontology programming, and get your picture with HAPP the mascot dinosaur.

Discovery awaits dinosaur lovers of all ages on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm, with a free Open Fossil Lab from 2-5 p.m., museum visitors can meet MDC’s Paleontologist John Westgaard and enjoy examining some of MDC’s fascinating fossil discoveries, unearthed in Northern Minnesota.


