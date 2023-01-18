Explore the MDC Fossil Intake Lab, meet MDC’s paleontologist, examine real fossils, learn about paleontology programming, and get your picture with HAPP the mascot dinosaur.
Discovery awaits dinosaur lovers of all ages on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm, with a free Open Fossil Lab from 2-5 p.m., museum visitors can meet MDC’s Paleontologist John Westgaard and enjoy examining some of MDC’s fascinating fossil discoveries, unearthed in Northern Minnesota.
2-5PM OPEN FOSSIL LAB (FREE)
Explore the MDC Fossil Intake Laboratory, discover 90-million-year-old fossils, ask MDC’s Paleontologist John Westgaard questions, learn about year-round paleontology programing, and get your picture with HAPP, the MDC Paleontology Department mascot dinosaur! This event is free and fun for dinosaur lovers of all ages.
Additionally, MDC Paleontologist, John Westgaard, will provide members with a special paleontology presentation pertaining to the Hill Annex Paleontology Project.
6-8PM MDC MEMBERS ONLY ANNUAL PALEONTOLOGY RECAP
If you’re an MDC Member, join us for a special event recapping the work that was completed on the Hill Annex Paleontology Project in 2022. This event will be hosted by MDC Paleontologist John Westgaard, members can explore fossil collections, and discover upcoming events, programming, volunteer opportunities, and fossil dig days coming in 2023. Light refreshments will be served.
MDC is now using the winter museum entrance located in the back parking lot (follow digital navigation signs in parking lot upon arrival). The Open Fossil Lab will require a short shuttle ride to our fossil lab. Visitors attending the Open Fossil Lab event can arrive anytime between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to tour the fossil lab. The public shuttle will run every 15 minutes (or as needed) between the lab and the winter museum entrance.
Visitors attending the Members Only Annual Paleontology Recap will need proof of membership upon arrival. The event will take place on the 2nd level of the museum in the MDC Theater.
