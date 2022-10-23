Dine, donate, repeat: Giving back through Dining United

October ushers in a new Dining United season, which gives restaurant patrons the chance to make a difference by dining out.
In its tenth year, Dining United sees local restaurants, breweries, and other establishments teaming up with United Way of 1000 Lakes to make a positive impact for Itasca-area families. Through Nov. 17 (Give to the Max Day), participating eateries pledge a portion of proceeds to United Way’s annual campaign, which supports nonprofit programs that lift up local families.
Community members looking to show their support are encouraged to make reservations, drop in for a meal, or order takeout from Dining United restaurants. Each dollar raised through restaurant pledges stays in the Itasca area, impacting the lives of children and adults who live, work, and learn in the region.
Dining United participants include:
Brewed Awakenings
24 NE 4th St, Grand Rapids | 218-327-1088
Will donate 10% of homemade muffin sales
(Thursdays and Fridays in November)
Country Kitchen
625 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-326-9618
Will donate $1 for every appetizer order
(October – Nov. 17)
Culver’s
1775 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-999-0774
Will donate 10% of sales from 5 to 8 p.m.
(Thursday, Nov. 17)
Dutch Room & Mad Dog’s Pizza
702 NW Fourth St, Grand Rapids | 218-326-1774
Will donate $1 for every large pizza
(October – Nov. 17)
Forest Lake Restaurant & Lounge
Hwy 2 West, Grand Rapids | 218-326-3423
Will donate $1 from every appetizer order
(October – Nov. 17)
Hotel Rapids & HR Bar
680 US-2, Grand Rapids | 218-326-3458
Will donate $1 for every crepe sold during happy hour (4 to 6 p.m.)
(Weekdays, October – Nov. 17)
NoPo Coffee Co.
320 SE 21st St D, Grand Rapids | 218-910-5755
Will donate 10% of wine by the bottle sales
(October – Nov. 17)
Pickled Loon Saloon
20184 Hwy 169, Grand Rapids | 218-301-0485
Will donate $1 of every featured menu item: Ahi Tuna Salad, Larson’s Famous Enchiladas, Pork Belly Mac and Cheese
(October – Nov. 17)
Rapids Brewing Co.
214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-390-8664
Will donate $1 from 3-pack crowler sales and 2% of food and merch purchases
(Sunday – Thursday, October – Nov. 17)
Sammy’s Pizza
802 S Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids | 218-326-8551
Will donate $1 from every family-size pizza
(October – Nov. 17)
Tavern on the Range
209 2nd St, Bovey | 218-245-0118
Will donate $1 from every dessert
(October – Nov. 17)
Timberlake Restaurant
144 SE 17th St, Grand Rapids | 218-326-2600
Will donate $2 per glass of house wine
(Oct. 17 – Nov. 17)
UnWined Up North
31 NE 3rd St, Grand Rapids | 218-999-9234
Will donate $1 from each flatbread, 4 p.m. to close
(Mondays – Wednesdays, October – Nov. 17)
Zorbaz on Pokegama Lake
32946 Crystal Springs Rd, Grand Rapids | 218-326-1006
Will donate 10% of all food, beverage, and clothing sales
(Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Trivia Night, 6:30 p.m.)
In addition to participating in Dining United, supporters can play their part by giving, volunteering, and/or taking part in other community events. To learn more and get involved, text LAKES to 26989 or visit uwlakes.org.
Restaurants and other businesses looking to get involved, whether through Dining United, United Way’s Small Business 365 partnership, or other events and initiatives, can call 218-999-7570 or email info@uwlakes.org to get started.
