Dine, donate, repeat: Giving back through Dining United

Submitted Photo

The 10th Annual Dining United begins this October through November 17.

October ushers in a new Dining United season, which gives restaurant patrons the chance to make a difference by dining out. 

In its tenth year, Dining United sees local restaurants, breweries, and other establishments teaming up with United Way of 1000 Lakes to make a positive impact for Itasca-area families. Through Nov. 17 (Give to the Max Day), participating eateries pledge a portion of proceeds to United Way’s annual campaign, which supports nonprofit programs that lift up local families.

