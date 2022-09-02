The Minnesota Department of Commerce will auction more than 400 items left unclaimed from bank safe-deposit boxes, including jewelry, gems, precious metals and 19th and early 20th century coins, in a two-week online auction beginning Sept. 1.
The items come from safe-deposit boxes at banks that have gone uncollected long after the lease for the box has ended. Under Minnesota law, banks must try to find the owner. If they cannot find the owner after five years, they must turn over the contents to the State of
Commerce Department Unclaimed Property
State law also requires Commerce to conduct auctions at least every 10 years, but an owner or heir can submit a claim for the proceeds even after an auction is over. Commerce’s last auction was in 2019, before the pandemic.
In addition to unclaimed items from safe-deposit boxes, Commerce receives millions of dollars each year from banks, investment firms, and other businesses that have lost contact with owners of those funds. When the funds are turned over to the state, Commerce is responsible for safeguarding the property and working to return it to the legal owners or heirs.
In the 12 months ending June 30, Commerce paid more than $50 million to Minnesota consumers, representing more than 15,000 processed claims. Commerce also received more than $150 million in unclaimed property from companies that lost touch with the owners.
“Through the work of the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division, Minnesotans have found lost, unknown, or forgotten bank accounts, payroll checks, life insurance benefits, tax refunds, and stock proceeds,” said Jacqueline Olson, senior director for Unclaimed Property. “This auction of unclaimed safe-deposit boxes offers Minnesotans the opportunity to discover potential treasures or connect with history through the mementoes of other eras.”
Items up for bids include:
Gold and silver rings, pendants, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings, some with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, or other gems
Loose sapphires, topazes, and other gems
Watches and pocket watches from several eras and with a variety of styles
Hundreds of old coins, including several Morgan silver dollars from 1879 and later, peace dollars from 1922 and later, a gold U.S. dollar from 1853 and silver U.S. coins from 1852
Baseball cards featuring Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Pete Rose and rookie cards for Johnny Bench, Roger Clemens and Ken Griffey Jr.
Silver ingots and bars
A 1964 Independence Day medal
Commerce contracts with Fahey Sales of Glencoe, Minn., to conduct the online auction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.