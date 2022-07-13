Ben DeNucci – candidate for State Senate District 7 – announced today a slate of union endorsements that represent sectors ranging from construction trades to local law enforcement to teachers.
DeNucci’s most recent endorsements include: United Steelworkers District 11; Education Minnesota; Service Employees International Union Minnesota; Laborers’ International Union of North America; Minnesota AFL-CIO; North East Area Labor Council; Iron Range Labor Assembly; and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Locals 242 & 294.
“From day one of this campaign my goal has been to build a union-powered movement,” DeNucci said. “I fundamentally believe that being pro-union is the best way to be pro-jobs, and the economic vitality of the Iron Range will always be my first priority. Expanding mining, fully funding education, and protecting organized labor is how we make an Iron Range that is livable for generations to come.”
The latest endorsements join a coalition of labor support for DeNucci’s candidacy that already includes: United Steelworkers Local 2660; Iron Range Building Trades Council; Minnesota Nurses Association; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 5; Teamsters Joint Council 32, and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 589.
“SEIU has a long history of supporting candidates who are committed to improving the lives of working families, and the SEIU MN State Council is pleased to formally congratulate you on your endorsement for MN State Senate District 7,” said Laura Carpenter.
“You have always supported IBEW Local 294 from your time as Mayor of Nashwauk to your current position of Itasca County Commissioner. IBEW Local 294 is here to help you with anything you need in moving forward to become our next State Senator,” added Dan Hendrickson.
AFSCME Council 5 Executive Director Julie Bleyhl said, “The members of AFSCME Council 5 are proud to endorse Ben Denucci for Minnesota State Senate. In our member-led screening process, our union members believe that Ben best meets the needs and desires of working people in our state and will bring our shared values to the Minnesota State Capitol."
To date, DeNucci’s campaign is the only one vying for State Senate District 7 to have earned support from organized labor. “I am honored to have the support of thousands of hard-working men and women who make the Iron Range great. I don’t take this vote of confidence lightly. I will be a State Senator who works for everyone who calls this district home,” added DeNucci.
