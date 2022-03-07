DeNucci announces candidacy for Minnesota Senate District 7

Itasca County Commissioner and former Mayor of Nashwauk Ben DeNucci announced today that he is seeking the DFL nomination for the Minnesota State Senate in the newly created Senate District 7.
DeNucci has run several small businesses across the Iron Range and currently owns and operates the Eveleth Market, Nashwauk Market, and Scenic Range NewsForum. A third store is planned to start construction this summer in Aurora, a community that has been without one for several years. Before stepping in to keep the doors open at the grocery store in Eveleth, DeNucci was part of a partnership that saved the local market in Nashwauk and a newspaper serving Iron Range communities.
“As a member of the business community, I know what I am talking about when it comes to issues like taxes, labor, and the resources necessary to support our local economy,” said DeNucci, “I want to help build an economy that serves everyone in a government that supports all citizens, not just the wealthiest.”
“I’ve put my money where my mouth is when it comes to investing in different local downtown business, retaining, and creating jobs for years to come in this district,” he said, “I’ve been a strong advocate for good paying, family supporting union jobs in both the private and public sectors. Supporting our steelworkers, building tradespeople, educators, nurses, emergency medical service providers, law enforcement members, and front-line workers has been and always will be a priority for me.”
During his time of public service, DeNucci has gained valuable insight in the mining industry learning from its challenges and experiencing firsthand its importance. “Mining is vital to our local economy and we must work to retain these good paying jobs as well as create new jobs for the future. That future will come from value-added mining products that are made locally to keep jobs on the Iron Range for the next generation,” he said. “Along with that, having a cleaner environment will depend on using the natural resources we have to make value added products here.”
DeNucci believes there is an opportunity to develop direct reduced iron at existing facilities and through projects yet to be completed. “I want to work with all of the stakeholders on a direction for the future of mining that benefits the entire Iron Range,” he continued.
DeNucci served three years as the Mayor of Nashwauk and is in his fifth year as an Itasca County Commissioner.
“It has been very rewarding to be able to make meaningful investments in economic development, community development, Senior and Veterans’ services, infrastructure, broadband, and recreational trails and facilities while not increasing the County’s levy a single percent over the past three years,” he said, “I will bring a track record of effective public service and financial stewardship to the Minnesota State Senate. The experience and relationships I have built will enable me to continue to work to get the resources we need to give people throughout the Iron Range the same opportunities those in other parts of the State enjoy,” he concluded.
