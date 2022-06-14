Defensive driving refresher courses will be held live, via Zoom, on Tuesday, July 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, July 26, 5-9 p.m.

Classes fill up fast so early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost of the course is 414. Instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flately.

To pre-register, call 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. 

For more information on Mike Flatle’s upcoming courses, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.

