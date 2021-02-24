Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, defensive driving refresher courses are now being offered online through Zoom. If you have a computer, tablet or smart phone you can take the course in the comfort of your own home.\
Classes fill up fast so early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost of the course is $14. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.
Upcoming classes will be held Tuesday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesday, March 31, 5 - 9 p.m.
Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com.
For more information on Mike Flatley’s upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com
