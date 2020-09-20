Due to the virus, Defensive Driver classes are now being offered via Zoom video conferencing. If you have a computer, ipad, smart phone or tablet, you can take the course in the comfort of your own home.
Early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost for the course is $14. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.
Classes will be offered:
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m.
Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com
