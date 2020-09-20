Due to the virus, Defensive Driver classes are now being offered via Zoom video conferencing.  If you have a computer, ipad, smart phone or tablet, you can take the course in the comfort of your own home.

Early registration is required and class size is limited.  Cost for the course is $14.  The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.  

Classes will be offered:

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 5-9 p.m.

Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com

