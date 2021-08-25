Four-hour Defensive Driving refresher courses will be offered via Zoom Sept. 23 and 24.

Classes fill up fast so early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost of the course is $14. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.

Classes are Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-9 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. To pre-register, call 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. For more information on these upcoming classes, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments