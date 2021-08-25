Four-hour Defensive Driving refresher courses will be offered via Zoom Sept. 23 and 24.
Classes fill up fast so early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost of the course is $14. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.
Classes are Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-9 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. To pre-register, call 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com. For more information on these upcoming classes, visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.