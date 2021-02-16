Due to the virus, classes are now offered using Zoom video conference. If you have a computer, tablet or smartphone you can take the course in the comfort of your own home. Classes fill up fast and class size is limited so early registration is required. Cost of the course is $14.00. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley.
Upcoming dates:
Monday, March 15 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cost: $14.00
Tuesday, March 16- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cost: $14.00
Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com. For more information on Mike Flatley’s upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com
If you’re not familiar with using Zoom, please see the attached information about “How to Zoom” sessions that ElderCircle hosts.
