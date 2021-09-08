A Defensive Driving four-hour refresher course for drivers age 55 and older that have already completed the beginner’s course will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The class is held in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.

Instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley. Cost of the class is $12. 

Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com. 

