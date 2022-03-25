Grand Rapids, Minn.

Four-Hour Refresher Class

For drivers age 55 and older that have already completed the beginner's course.  

Thursday May 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The class will be held in: The board room of the Itasca County Courthouse

Class Instructor: Retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley

Cost of the class is $12.00

Pre-register by calling (218)750-3189 or by E-mail to mnflats@hotmail.com

For more information on Mike Flatley's upcoming courses visit: mndefensivedriving.blogspot.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments