A Defensive Driving 4-hour refresher course will take place in Grand Rapids Thursday July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for drivers age 55 and older that have already completed the beginner's course. The class will be held in the Board Room at Itasca County Court House with Class Instructor Retired MN State Trooper Mike Flatley. Cost of the class is $12. Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email mnflats@hotmail.com

