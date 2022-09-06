Defensive Driving Course Sept. 21 Sep 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A four-hour defensive driving refresher course will be offered via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 5:30-9:30 p.m.If you have a computer, tablet or smart phone you can take the course in the comfort of your home. Classes fill up fast so early registration is required and class size is limited. Cost of the course is $14. The instructor is retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley. Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or by email to mnflats@hotmail.com.For more information on Flatley’s upcoming courses visit mndefensivedriging.blogspot.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Class Refresher Course Mike Flatley Education Electronics Didactics Computer Science Smart Phone Instructor Tablet Cost Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Hibbing resident files suit in Itasca County John X Carpenter Sr. 1945-2022 Mary Catherine (Olson) Zielke James “Jim” Fredrick LaPlant 1950-2022 Carol J. Carlson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
