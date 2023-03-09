The Deer River City Council received updates on fire and police activity during their last meeting in February.
Assistant Deer River Fire Chief Everett Baumgardner told councilors the department responded to six calls so far this year. Baumgardner said there was one mutual aid structure fire with Federal Dam, three vehicle accidents and two snowmobile accidents.
The Assistant Chief said the side-by-side has been very effective in the snowmobile rescues and is a great addition to the department.
The fire department relief association will be conducting Spring Bingo on April 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deer River High School commons. The fire relief will also be holding its annual raffle and the tickets will be on sale soon.
Baumgardner said the fire department was awarded $6,000 for training reimbursement from the State. The money will be used to pay for firefighter one and two schooling.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano reported 349 calls for the month. This is up from 204 calls last year. There were 18 assists to other agencies. Castellano said the more serious calls were assisted by the sheriff’s office with attempted suicide. The victim was transported to the emergency room for evaluation.
Castellano said they assisted the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle accident. While enroute, a deer ran into the squad. Castellano said repairs totaling $2,000 will be done this week.
Deer River assisted the Grand Rapids police department and the sheriff’s office with a case of road rage. There were shots fired by the involved parties and the Sheriff’s office is handling the investigation.
Castellano said a juvenile who overdosed was transported to the emergency room and received treatment. In addition, the Deer River police department assisted Cass County Sheriff’s office with an online threat to be carried out at a basketball game. Cass County is handling the investigation and no incident occurred.
Castellano said Officer John Rogers will be starting his training and once he is ready, he will be able to cover open patrol shifts.
Castellano reminded residents that cats and dogs have to be licensed and that there is a leash law in the City of Deer River. Castellano also said there have been several problems with unsupervised cats. There have been reports that the cats are climbing on and ruining window screens and scenting on people’s doors. Castellano is asking cat owners to keep their cats inside.
In other business Feb. 27:
Deer River City Council opened their regular meeting on February 27, 2023 with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.
Bills for $51,903.40 were approved.
City Administrator Mark Box explained that the fourth wastewater pond has been completed and the final payment to the contractor was approved. Box asked that the council close the project. Council approved this.
Council approved the Verizon Wireless agreement which gives the City Government rates if and when the City needs to purchase devices. The agreement is for three years, and the Cities current agreement has expired.
Resolution 2023-04 accepting a donation of $10,000 from Minnesota Power to be used for the playground and Pavilion project at Lundeen park was approved.
The new agreement for grading from Itasca County was approved.
The city has received a request from First Call 211 asking for a donation. The council said the city is not in a position to donate this year.
The 2023 board of appeal and equalization will be on April 25, 2023.
Box will be submitting a grant request for the community and wellness center to Representative Stauber, and Senators Smith and Klobuchar.
The Community Garden is taking applications for a garden spot for the 2023 growing season. Applications are online through Get Fit Itasca or they can be picked up at city hall.
Box will try contacting Troy Mann about the dirt pile on his property that needs to be moved and will contact John Rajala about getting his building which is in disrepair cleaned up.
