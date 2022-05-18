Last week, the Deer River City Council heard a report from Rick Rogich, Deer River Public Works Director, who said his department has been and will continue to flush hydrants. He explained that public works started street sweeping last Friday and will continue to sweep every other Friday. The yearly safety meeting, that was in Cohasset this year, was attended by the public works department. There was a pre-construction meeting for the South infrastructure project last Tuesday. Casper Construction is going to start the construction process after Memorial Day, on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Rogich said they started setting up temporary water last week on Second Street because of a curb stop that is leaking. When the temporary water is hooked up, public works can shut the line down that is leaking, which will give the ground a chance to dry up before they start the project.
Rogich let the council know that there are two street light poles by the City Hall that need to be purchased by the city. In the contract, it states that the top light portion and the base would be provided, but the poles need to be purchased. Rogich asked for approval on purchasing the two poles for a total of $7,450. After discussion, council approved to purchase the two street poles for a total of $7,450.
Council approved Rogich to sell used hydrant parts to other municipalities.
In addition, Rogich said lift station service checks and sewer flushing is coming up. Public works Rogich said the city-wide clean up days went well. Flower baskets should be ready soon, but Rogich wants to make sure to wait until freezing is out of the question. The Day of Action will be coming up on June 21, 2022. Rogich wants to put the street banners on the council’s radar because they keep falling down and are fading. Deer River City Mayor Steve Geving asked Assistant City Administrator Sarah Nelson to look into where the city purchased them and to get a price range on what new banners would be.
Deer River City Councilor Pat Richards asked if Rogich has found any summer help yet, and as of now, no.
Councilor Dan Graf was approached and asked when the Moose Lake beach was going to open. Rogich let Graf know that it is open from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Approved resolution 2022-14 that supports and acknowledges that the Blueberry Hills Ski Trails are an important recreational program.
Nelson let the council know that the city received the Party in the Park special event application again this year. The event will be Saturday, Aug. 13, at Lundeen Park.
The Notice to Proceed, for the South project, was signed by Nelson. This notice notifies the contractor, Casper Construction, that they can start performing their obligations under the Contract Documents.
Approved resolution 2022-15 that supports the hazard mitigation planning effort and wishes to adopt the Itasca County All-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Nelson told the council that she met with Get Fit Itasca about the community garden. They are now accepting applications for a community garden plot. There are applications at the City Hall or on the Get Fit Itasca website. There are 48 plots that are 10x8 feet, and each plot is $10.
Deer River Police Chief Brian Castellano let the council know that the Durango got sent to Hibbing to be fixed. Castellano said there was a very noticeable tick in the motor. Castellano was told they think that the head gasket needs to be replaced. This will be covered under the warranty. Castellano also let them know that he was working on blight and that he has been staying really busy.
Minutes for the April 25, 2022 regular meeting, the April 26, 2022 working session and the April 27, board of equalization meeting were approved.
Bills in the amount of $32,705.32 were approved.
