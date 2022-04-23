Deer River selected as Day of Action Site

United Way of 1000 Lake’s Day of Action program began nine years ago, and over the years, nearly 1,000 volunteers have gathered on June 21st, the longest day of the year, to complete community revitalization projects. In recent years, businesses, civic groups, and individuals have lent their time and talents to completing neighborhood revitalization projects in communities such as Bovey, Coleraine, and Grand Rapids.
This year’s event will take place in Deer River, where United Way has again partnered with Itasca County Habitat for Humanity and Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA), as well as the City of Deer River, to target this year’s volunteer efforts.
Projects may include community cleanup, planting flowers at local businesses, sprucing up streets, parks, and other community spaces, and creating public art. Homeowners in the area may be able to get projects done through Habitat for Humanity’s Home Preservation program, which provides assistance with minor repair and renovation projects to low-income homeowners.
The annual event engages volunteers of all ages and skill levels in improving the communities where they live, work, and play.
“I really enjoy getting out in smaller communities where we get to meet such amazing home and business owners, '' said Jamie Mjolsness, Executive Director of Itasca County Habitat for Humanity. “The feeling of community when the day is done thanks to so many individuals and entities coming together, so many projects get done in a deserving neighborhood.”
Day of Action will take place on Tuesday, June 21st, in downtown Deer River. Volunteer groups and individuals alike are welcome to take part. Volunteers can register at volunteer.uwlakes.org. Anyone with questions or seeking to submit a project request is invited to contact United Way at 218-999-7570. Deer River homeowners looking for renovation assistance can contact Itasca County Habitat for Humanity at 218-999-9001 or itascahabitat.org/home-preservation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.